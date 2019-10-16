Canucks' Elias Pettersson: First multi-point game of season
Pettersson had a goal and two assists with three shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Red Wings.
The 20-year knocked home a rebound for his second goal of the season while also setting up power-play goals by Alexander Edler and J.T. Miller. Pettersson is heating up after being held scoreless in the first two games of the year. He's since amassed two goals and three assists in three games, and on Tuesday saw a team-high 25 shifts, thanks in part to nearly five minutes of power-play time. The young superstar had 28 goals and 66 points as a rookie last season and should be able to challenge those totals in 2019-20.
