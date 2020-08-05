Pettersson recorded an assist, five shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Wild in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Pettersson assisted Brock Boeser's goal in the second period for his first career playoff point. The 21-year-old Pettersson has recorded 66 points in each of his two NHL seasons, doing so in 68 games in 2019-20. The Swede is the centerpiece of a Canucks offense that averaged 3.25 goals per game in the regular season, good for eighth in the league.