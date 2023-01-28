Pettersson scored two goals, one on the power play and the other shorthanded, in Friday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Pettersson opened the scoring with a shortie just 1:25 into the game, and he added the power-play marker in the third period. The 24-year-old doubled his goal total for the month -- he's at four tallies and 10 assists through 13 games in January. For the season, the center has 21 tallies, 58 points (14 on the power play, two shorthanded), 156 shots on net, 55 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 47 appearances.