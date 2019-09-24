Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Four point night
Pettersson scored two goals and a pair of assists in Monday's win against Ottawa.
All four of his points were generated on the power play. Yes it's just pre-season, but the reigning rookie of the year will look to avoid the dreaded sophomore slump, and having success now will only help his confidence.
