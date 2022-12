Pettersson (illness) will be a game-time decision Saturday against Winnipeg, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Pettersson did not take part in Saturday's morning skate after missing Friday's practice. He has generated 13 goals and 34 points in 29 games this season. J.T. Miller is poised to play between Ilya Mikheyev and Andrei Kuzmenko if Petterson is unavailable.