Pettersson (illness) will be a game-time decision against Seattle on Thursday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Pettersson has missed the last two games with the illness. He was not at practice Thursday but still could play. Pettersson has 13 goals and 34 points in 29 games this season. He has yet to score on the power play, but does have 10 assists with the man-advantage.