Pettersson recorded a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Panthers.

Pettersson has racked up two goals and six assists over six games in December despite getting on the scoresheet in only four of the contests. The center ended November with six points over 11 outings, so it's good to see him looking more like his tone-setting self this month. He's up to 11 goals, 27 assists, 68 shots on net, 38 hits, 27 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 30 appearances. He's earned 15 of his 38 points with the man advantage this year.