Pettersson scored two goals and was credited with three assists during a 6-5 shootout victory over the visiting Kraken on Thursday.
A game-time decision, Pettersson (illness) was cleared to play after missing two matchups and made an immediate impact, registering a career-high in points for the fourth time in his 275-game career. The 24-year-old forward has collected 21 points in his past 14 appearances (nine goals, 12 assists). Pettersson, who paces the Canucks 12 multi-point games, sealed the victory with the shootout winner. He also shared the team lead with five shots on goal and earned a plus-4 rating.
More News
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Expected to return Thursday•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Game-time decision Thursday•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Won't play Monday•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Will miss Saturday's game•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Game-time call•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Set to return Wednesday•