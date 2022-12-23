Pettersson scored two goals and was credited with three assists during a 6-5 shootout victory over the visiting Kraken on Thursday.

A game-time decision, Pettersson (illness) was cleared to play after missing two matchups and made an immediate impact, registering a career-high in points for the fourth time in his 275-game career. The 24-year-old forward has collected 21 points in his past 14 appearances (nine goals, 12 assists). Pettersson, who paces the Canucks 12 multi-point games, sealed the victory with the shootout winner. He also shared the team lead with five shots on goal and earned a plus-4 rating.