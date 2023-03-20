Pettersson tallied a goal and an assist in Sunday's 2-1 win over Anaheim.

Pettersson set up J.T. Miller's opening tally in the first period before adding a power-play goal in the second, the eventual game-winner in a 2-1 victory. Pettersson extended his point streak to eight games, recording five goals and seven assists in that span. The 24-year-old center is up to 33 goals and 88 points, both career highs, through 67 games this season.