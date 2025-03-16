Pettersson scored a goal, dished an assist, added two hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Pettersson helped out on a Quinn Hughes tally in the first period and then scored a goal of his own in the third. This was Pettersson's second multi-point game in a row, and he has four goals and two assists over his last five outings. The 26-year-old center is up to 15 goals, 41 points, 107 shots on net, 69 blocked shots, 63 hits and a minus-10 rating through 60 appearances. His offense getting on track will help fantasy managers in their playoff matchups as well as give the Canucks a boost in the wild-card race.