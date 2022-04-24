Pettersson scored a goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Flames.

Pettersson scored at 17:35 of the third period with Thatcher Demko replaced by an extra attacker. This goal was a little too late for the Canucks, who couldn't complete a comeback push. Pettersson has impressed with 14 goals and seven helpers in his last 13 appearances to salvage what was a difficult season early on. He's at 32 tallies and 66 points -- the latter mark matching his career high -- through 77 contests.