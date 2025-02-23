Pettersson (undisclosed) will play Saturday versus Vegas, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Pettersson was regarded as a game-time decision due to an injury sustained while playing for Team Sweden during the 4 Nations Face-Off. He has 11 goals and 34 points in 49 outings with Vancouver this season. Pettersson is projected to serve alongside Jake DebRusk and Kiefer Sherwood against the Golden Knights.