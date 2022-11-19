Pettersson scored two goals in a 4-1 win against Los Angeles on Friday.
Pettersson earned his second straight multi-point game. He's up to eight goals and 22 points in 18 contests this season. The 24-year-old forward hasn't finished a season at or above a point per game, but he's come close before and it wouldn't be shocking if he's able to do so this season.
More News
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Produces two points in win•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Explodes for five points•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Two points in win•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Sends power-play helper•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Keeps offense flowing•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Tallies three points•