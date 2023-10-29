Pettersson produced a power-play assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Rangers.

A large portion of this game was played on special teams, so Pettersson led all skaters with 27:03 of ice time. The 24-year-old had produced five multi-point efforts and two scoreless outings before Saturday's single assist. He's at two goals, 11 helpers, 15 shots on net, 11 hits and a plus-6 rating through eight appearances this season.