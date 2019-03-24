Pettersson registered a power-play assist, two hits and two PIM in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Flames.

Pettersson remains on a point-per-game pace with 64 points from as many contests. Pettersson is on a five-game point streak, with a goal and five helpers in that span. He's up to 20 points (nine tallies, 11 helpers) with the man advantage in a statement-making rookie year for the 20-year-old Swede.