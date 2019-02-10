With two assists in a 4-3 shootout win over the Flames on Saturday, Pettersson is now at 50 points for the season.

Pettersson also delivered three hits. He has been very effective when healthy, but various injuries have limited him to 44 games this season. The slick Swedish center is considered the favorite for the Calder Trophy and can be relied upon for good production in most formats.

