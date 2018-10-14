Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Injured by malicious hit
Pettersson was shaken up on a hit by Mike Matheson and had to leave Saturday's tilt against Florida, reports Canucks senior writer Cam Robinson.
Pettersson was pinned to the boards and violently thrown to the ice by Matheson, who seemed to go in with malicious intent after getting crossed up by Pettersson's stick handling seconds earlier. One of the league's most exciting rookies made his mark on this contest before exiting, lighting the lamp to give him five goals and eight points in his first five games.
