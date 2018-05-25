Pettersson (thumb) secured a three-year, entry-level contract with Vancouver on Friday.

According to general manager Jim Benning, "We expect (Pettersson) to be ready to challenge for a roster spot in training camp." With an opening at center following the retirement of Henrik Sedin, the 19-year-old Pettersson will have to compete against Brendan Gaunce and fellow rookie Adam Gaudette for a spot in the lineup -- although the team could also move one or more of those guys to the wing. Last season with Vaxjo HC in the Swedish league, the 2017 fifth-overall pick racked up 24 goals and 32 helpers in 44 contests, as well as notching another 19 points in 13 playoff outings. Based on Benning's comments, it doesn't appear the Canucks are concerned about Pettersson's thumb injury that he sustained at Worlds.