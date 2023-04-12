Pettersson notched a pair of assists and five shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

This was Pettersson's first multi-point effort since a two-assist game March 28 in St. Louis. He still had three goals and a helper over the six contests in between. The 24-year-old became the 11th member of the NHL's 100-point club this season -- he's at 38 goals, 63 assists, 256 shots on net, 87 blocked shots and a plus-16 rating as the clear cornerstone of the Canucks' core going forward.