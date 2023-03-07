Pettersson scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Predators.

Pettersson joined the 30-goal club for the second time in his career with the opening tally in this contest. He also had the lone goal in the shootout to secure the win for the Canucks. The 24-year-old center has a career-best 79 points with 204 shots on net, 76 blocked shots, 51 hits and a plus-9 rating through 61 outings. Pettersson has a chance to be the Canucks' first 100-point player since Daniel Sedin in 2010-11.