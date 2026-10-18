Pettersson scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Lightning.

Pettersson has a deceiving 10 points in 10 games this season. All three of his goals have come on the power play, and he has just two points (one goal, one assist) in his last five games. Pettersson does have a remarkable 30 hits, which projects to a mind-blowing 240-plus for the season. He won't deliver that, but smart managers will remember that Pettersson's best offensive seasons (102 and 89 points) also included strong hit totals (74 and 125, respectively). He's at his best when he's physically engaged.