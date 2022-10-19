Pettersson produced two points Tuesday, but the winless Canucks dropped a 4-3 overtime thriller to the Blue Jackets.

Pettersson, who was coming off a three-point effort, collected two more Tuesday and nearly gave the Canucks their first win of the season. Instead, his overtime shot hit the post. The 23-year-old center compiled a goal and assist during the opening 11:11 of the first period. He added three shots on goal and a plus-1 rating during 21:25 of ice time, tops among the struggling squad's forwards.