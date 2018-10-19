Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Lands on IR
Pettersson (concussion) is listed on injured reserve retroactive to Oct. 13, per the NHL's official media site.
Pettersson isn't expected to make his return to the lineup until Wednesday against Vegas at the earliest, so this move makes sense for Vancouver in terms of roster flexibility. Another update on the rookie phenom's status should surface once he's cleared for contact.
