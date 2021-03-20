Pettersson (upper body) was shifted to long-term injured reserve Friday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Pettersson won't be eligible to return to the lineup until March 31 with his LTIR designation. He has already missed the last eight games and without a timetable, it's unclear when the 22-year-old may be ready to return. Pettersson has 10 goals and 21 points through 26 games this season.