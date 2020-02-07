Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Late scratch Thursday
Pettersson will not dress in Thursday's game against Minnesota due to a lower-body injury.
This news comes as a real surprise, as there was no evidence of Pettersson dealing with the injury prior to puck drop. Pettersson's absence will be a huge loss for the Canucks, as he's racked up 14 points in his past 13 contests. Expect the team to comment on their star's status ahead of Saturday's game against the Flames, but in the Swede's absence, Zack MacEwen will draw into the lineup Thursday.
