Pettersson scored a goal on three shots, added two assists, went plus-3 and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Hurricanes.

Pettersson set up goals by linemates Sam Lafferty and Ilya Mikheyev over the first two periods. In the third, it was Pettersson's wraparound tally that held as the game-winner for the Canucks, his fourth such goal of the campaign. The 25-year-old has three goals and six assists over his last seven outings. He's up to an excellent 11 goals, 37 points, 66 shots on net, 37 hits, 24 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 28 appearances.