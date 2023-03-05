Pettersson scored a goal and an assist, both while shorthanded, in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Maple Leafs.
Pettersson has 78 points (29 goals, 49 assists) in 60 games this season. He and Scott Laughton of the Flyers lead the NHL in shorthanded points (seven). And he is tied for ninth in the NHL in scoring overall. Pettersson has been able to achieve career totals this season despite the team's struggles.
