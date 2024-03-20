Pettersson scored two goals (one on the power play, one into an empty net), added an assist and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Sabres.

Pettersson had the Canucks' last two goals after helping out on Conor Garland's opening tally in the first period. It's been a while since Pettersson popped off -- this was his first multi-goal game since the All-Star break, and just his fourth multi-point effort in that 20-game sample. The star center is up to 33 tallies, 82 points (29 on the power play), 184 shots on net, 103 hits, 59 blocked shots and a plus-17 rating through 69 appearances this season.