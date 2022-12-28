Pettersson scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.
Pettersson tallied in the first period. That was his only point of the contest, but he has three goals and five helpers in three outings since returning from an illness. The 24-year-old continues to be a key part of the Canucks' offense with 16 goals, 26 helpers, 105 shots on net, 26 hits, 32 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 32 appearances this season.
More News
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Stays red hot Friday•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Gets five points, shootout winner•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Expected to return Thursday•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Game-time decision Thursday•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Won't play Monday•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Will miss Saturday's game•