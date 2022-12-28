Pettersson scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

Pettersson tallied in the first period. That was his only point of the contest, but he has three goals and five helpers in three outings since returning from an illness. The 24-year-old continues to be a key part of the Canucks' offense with 16 goals, 26 helpers, 105 shots on net, 26 hits, 32 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 32 appearances this season.