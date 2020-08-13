Pettersson scored a power-play goal in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Blues in Game 1 of their first-round series.

The Blues failed to clear the puck from in front of their net, and Pettersson tallied while falling down to restore a one-goal lead for the Canucks at 8:37 of the second period. Four of the Swede's five points in five postseason games have come with a man advantage.