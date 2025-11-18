Pettersson scored two goals in Monday's 8-5 loss to the Panthers.

The tallies came midway through the second period and early in the third as the Canucks mounted a comeback from a 5-2 deficit, but after they found an equalizer, the Panthers pulled away for good. Pettersson has reeled off four straight multi-point performances as he begins to recapture the form he was flashing a few years ago, and on the season the 27-year-old center has six goals and 19 points in 21 games.