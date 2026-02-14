Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Lights lamp twice in Saturday's win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pettersson scored two goals, one the game-winner, in Sweden's 5-3 victory over Slovakia in Olympic round-robin play Saturday.
After putting Sweden in the lead for good with a tally late in the second period, Pettersson made it 4-2 midway through the third. The points were the first of the tournament for the Canucks star, but they may not have been enough to ensure a bye into the quarterfinals for Sweden, as the team may need to play in the qualification round.
