Pettersson scored two goals and blocked three shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

The 19-year-old phenom now has seven goals and three assists in seven games, and he's able to make his own success. In the third period, Pettersson blocked a slapshot, scooped the puck and took off on a breakaway to beat Devan Dubnyk for an insurance goal. Pettersson's still available in plenty of fantasy leagues, and he needs to be picked up in every one.