Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Likely out Saturday
According to coach Travis Green, Pettersson (lower body) likely won't play Saturday against Toronto, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports.
Although Pettersson likely won't be in the lineup against the Maple Leafs, he will make the trip to Toronto with his teammates, which suggests he probably didn't suffer a long-term injury against Montreal. Pettersson hasn't been officially ruled out of Saturday's game at this point, but a more clear-cut update on his status for that contest should surface soon.
