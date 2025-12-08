Pettersson (upper body) is still being evaluated and is unlikely to be in the lineup against the Red Wings on Monday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Pettersson is poised to miss his second straight game due to his lingering upper-body issue. For now, fantasy managers will have to take a wait-and-see approach in regard to the center's availability, though an update is reportedly expected to be available Monday or Tuesday.