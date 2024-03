Pettersson was recalled from his loan with Orebro HK of the SHL and assigned to AHL Abbotsford on Wednesday.

Pettersson spent much of 2023-24 on loan with Vasteras IK of the second-tier Swedish league, where he had 14 points in 34 contests. He'll get his first taste of North American hockey to close out the campaign, but the 20-year-old is likely a few years away from NHL readiness.