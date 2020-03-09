Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Lone bright spot in loss
Pettersson netted a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.
Pettersson spoiled Elvis Merzlikins' shutout bid midway through the third period. The Swedish center is now one goal and one point shy of matching his rookie-year production. Pettersson has 27 tallies, 65 points, 159 shots and a plus-15 rating in 67 appearances this season.
