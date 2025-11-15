Pettersson scored a shorthanded goal, dished a power-play assist, added two hits and blocked three shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

Pettersson put an end to an eight-game goal drought with his shortie. He's earned seven points over his last nine outings, though that span includes a trio of multi-point performances. The 27-year-old is up to four goals, 15 points (six on the power play), 30 shots on net, 41 blocked shots, 22 hits and a minus-3 rating over 19 contests. Pettersson will continues to see top-line usage as the most talented center on a roster that's painfully thin down the middle.