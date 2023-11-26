Pettersson posted an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Sharks.
Pettersson helped out on a Brock Boeser goal late in the third period as the Canucks tried and failed to overcome a two-goal deficit. The helper snapped Pettersson's three-game point drought, but he hasn't posted a multi-point effort since Nov. 9. The 25-year-old center is up to eight goals, 21 assists, 51 shots on net, 28 hits, 16 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 22 contests this season.
