Pettersson produced an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Flames.
Pettersson has a goal and four helpers over his last six contests. The 25-year-old has struggled to generate explosive offense lately, but he can still be steady in a top-six role. For the season, he's at 34 goals, 55 assists, 207 shots on net, 125 hits, 68 blocked shots and a plus-21 rating through 81 outings overall.
