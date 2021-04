Pettersson (upper body) is expected to meet with a specialist Tuesday or Wednesday, Irfaan Gaffar of Sportsnet reports.

Canucks GM Jim Benning believes Pettersson could be ready for Friday's game versus the Oilers. Gaffar believes he'll need a few more days after missing more than a month and being unable to skate with the team lately because of COVID-19 protocol. Nevertheless, the Canucks should provide a more definitive timeline after his meeting with the specialist.