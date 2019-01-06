Pettersson is only expected to miss one or two weeks with a sprained MCL, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.

The Canucks don't play again until Thursday. If the young dynamo is able to return in one week's time, he will have only missed a couple of games, but chances are he'll miss a bit more time. We'll continue to monitor Pettersson's status and issue updates as they become available, but this news is definitely positive for all parties involved.