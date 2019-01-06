Canucks' Elias Pettersson: MRI reveals slight MCL sprain
Pettersson is only expected to miss one or two weeks with a sprained MCL, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.
The Canucks don't play again until Thursday. If the young dynamo is able to return in one week's time, he will have only missed a couple of games, but chances are he'll miss a bit more time. We'll continue to monitor Pettersson's status and issue updates as they become available, but this news is definitely positive for all parties involved.
More News
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Diagnosed with knee injury•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Will undergo MRI•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Likely out Saturday•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Exits with lower-body injury•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Notches hat trick in Ottawa•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...