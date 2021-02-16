Pettersson posted an assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flames.

Pettersson's assist came on a shorthanded Brock Boeser goal in the final minute of the third period. The 22-year-old Pettersson has produced five goals, eight helpers, 45 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 19 games. The Swede is shooting just 11.1 percent this year, compared to 16.7 percent last year when he had 27 goals and 66 points in 68 outings.