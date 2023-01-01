Pettersson scored a goal on two shots, blocked three shots and added two hits in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Flames.
Chaos in front of the Flames' net allowed Pettersson to swoop in and score on a second effort after Bo Horvat's shot didn't go in. With four goals and six assists over his last 10 outings, Pettersson is red-hot as the calendar flips from December to January. The 24-year-old center is up to 17 tallies, 44 points, 107 shots on net, 36 blocked shots, 29 hits and a plus-11 rating through 34 appearances this season.
