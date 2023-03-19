Pettersson scored a power-play goal on three shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Kings.

Pettersson tied the game at 2-2 a little over halfway through the third period. The goal was his first power-play tally since Feb. 9. He's on a seven-game point streak with four goals and six assists in that span, and the 24-year-old center has 32 goals, 86 points (19 on the power play), 217 shots on goal, a plus-13 rating and 76 blocked shots through 66 appearances.