Pettersson scored a power-play goal off a rebound Saturday in a 5-2 preseason road loss to the Flames.

This was the first career (preseason) goal for Pettersson as an NHLer, with the Sportsnet broadcasting crew describing it as a "pinball job" based on the series of wild deflections that Pettersson was busy tracking before dumping the puck into the cage. There will be plenty more where that came from for the 2017 fifth overall pick, though he's poised to add his fair share of highlight-reel tallies as well.