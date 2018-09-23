Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Nets first goal as Canuck
Pettersson scored a power-play goal off a rebound Saturday in a 5-2 preseason road loss to the Flames.
This was the first career (preseason) goal for Pettersson as an NHLer, with the Sportsnet broadcasting crew describing it as a "pinball job" based on the series of wild deflections that Pettersson was busy tracking before dumping the puck into the cage. There will be plenty more where that came from for the 2017 fifth overall pick, though he's poised to add his fair share of highlight-reel tallies as well.
More News
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...