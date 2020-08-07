Pettersson delivered his first NHL playoff goal in a 3-0 win over the Wild in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers on Thursday. He also added an assist.

Both points came on the power play. Pettersson is still a skinny 176 pounds, but he proved Thursday he could handle the heavy hitting Wild and still produce. Game 4 is Friday and the Canucks could clinch the series with a win.