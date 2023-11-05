Pettersson scored a goal on seven shots in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Stars.

Pettersson scored the Canucks' second goal with 4:06 left in the second period. The center has four goals and six helpers during his five-game point streak, and he's been held off the scoresheet just twice in 11 outings this season. For the year, he's up to six tallies, 20 points, 28 shots on net, 14 hits and a plus-10 rating while centering the top line and serving on the first power-play unit, where he's earned eight of his points.