Pettersson scored a power-play goal on two shots and blocked four shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers.

Pettersson had a good weekend with two goals and two assists, including one of each on the power play, in games against Montreal and Edmonton. The 26-year-old center is up to three goals, eight points, 17 shots on net, 23 blocked shots, 12 hits and a plus-3 rating through 10 appearances this season. With some momentum building on offense, fantasy managers who were patient through his quiet start can safely keep the star center in their lineups.