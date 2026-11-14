Pettersson scored a goal in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Rangers.

Pettersson opened the scoring, but that was all the Canucks would get. The 28-year-old had gone eight games without a goal, though he had eight assists in that span. Pettersson has been a source of frustration in previous years, but with 21 points (five goals, 16 helpers) through 21 outings in 2026-27, he's been one of the Canucks' most reliable players. The center has added 26 shots on net, 40 hits, 26 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating.